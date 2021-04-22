Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.29.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.