Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

