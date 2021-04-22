Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 8,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.59 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

