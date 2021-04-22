Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75.

