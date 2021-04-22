Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

