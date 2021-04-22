Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $12,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,101.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

