BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

BeiGene stock traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.06. 223,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $136.48 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

