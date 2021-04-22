Benz Price Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Benz has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benz has a total market capitalization of $643.99 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00271325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.01055275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00663014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.54 or 1.00555473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.