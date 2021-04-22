Beowulf (BWF) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

BWF is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars.

