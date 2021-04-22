Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.