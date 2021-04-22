Berenberg Bank Increases Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 390

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 374.86 ($4.90).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON:BRW opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.89 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.49.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £199,677 ($260,879.28). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.