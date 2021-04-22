Berenberg Bank Increases Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,020

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,614 ($21.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,580.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.58. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 902.80 ($11.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

