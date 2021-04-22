Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

