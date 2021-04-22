Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EERGF stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

