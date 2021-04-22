Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VACNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

