Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,224. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.