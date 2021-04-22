BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $573.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.20 million and the highest is $581.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $603.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.59. 3,498,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,969. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 38.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.