BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGSF reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 58,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

