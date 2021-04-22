Bhaskar Chaudhuri Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $311,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 51 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,402.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 170,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

