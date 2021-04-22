Bibox Token Price Tops $0.19 (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Bibox Token has a market cap of $16.28 million and $3.81 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bibox Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00073107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00751511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.79 or 0.08248140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

