Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $304.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $259.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $265.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

