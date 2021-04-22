Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.60 ($32.47) and last traded at €28.40 ($33.41). 11,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.40 ($34.59).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.52. The firm has a market cap of $557.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.