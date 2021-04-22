bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $112.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00274600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.01012332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00649632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.86 or 0.99809069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

