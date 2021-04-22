BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $59.20 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

