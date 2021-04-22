BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.13 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

