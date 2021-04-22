BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $272.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

