BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

