Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 190.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 360,625 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.