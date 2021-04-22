Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Achieves Market Cap of $137.60 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00007000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $137.60 million and approximately $251,715.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00705071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.91 or 0.08567057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

