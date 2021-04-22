Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.