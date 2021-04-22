BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $57.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.59.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.