Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

WIFI opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $622.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

