BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.91. 192,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.