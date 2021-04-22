BOMB Market Capitalization Reaches $4.91 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00009792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 158.4% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $263,124.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,230.28 or 1.00161550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00149706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.