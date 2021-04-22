Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $486,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $284,000.

BOOT traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. 344,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.