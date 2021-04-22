Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Raised by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

