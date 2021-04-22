Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.81.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.39. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.99 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 77.82.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,865.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

