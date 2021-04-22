Bottos Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,220.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $56,220.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

