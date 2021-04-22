Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Plans $0.27 Annual Dividend

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

