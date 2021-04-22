Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 129.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 6,116.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.48 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

