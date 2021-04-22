Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 150.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

