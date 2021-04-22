Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $966,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

