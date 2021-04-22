Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

