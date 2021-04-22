Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $78,987,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

JLL stock opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

