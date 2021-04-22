Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 79.2% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 51.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 31.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

