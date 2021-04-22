Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 81,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.