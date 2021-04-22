Bridge Mutual Price Tops $1.91 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $46.22 million and $678,024.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

