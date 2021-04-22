Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 25,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,831. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

