BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:BV opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BrightView by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

