Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EAT opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

